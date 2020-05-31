School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: We love you and are so proud of you! May God go before you and guide you in all that you do. Love Mom & Dad
Extracurriculars: Tall Flags Freshman year ASB Senior year
Favorite quote: She believed she could, so she did. —R.S. Grey
Future plans: To attend Cosmetology school
Parents' names: Frank and Audrey Zazueta
