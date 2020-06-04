Escalante, Daisy

School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: Congratulations on your accomplishment. Vamos por mas!
Favorite quote: Believe in yourself and all that there is, something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.
Future plans: Continue pursuing education and work in the law enforcement field.
Parents' names: Rosa and Johnny Escalante
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.