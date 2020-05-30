School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations on completing this chapter of your life. Looking forward to see you take on the next one. We are so proud of the young adult you are becoming. Thank you for always being a great Son, Brother, Grandson and just for being an Awesome human being . Love you more than words can say. Love Mom & Dad
Accomplishments: Honor Role 3.49 GPA Great Spartan Band Drumline Section Leader 2019 - 2020 Great Spartan Band Most Outstanding Band Student Award Good Citizen Award 2018-2019 School Year Composing a totally original 4 minute performance piece on jis own for the Drumline which was Performed at the 2020 High School Madness.
Extracurriculars: Great Spartan Band Drumline 4 years Snare Squad Leader 2017 -2018 Quads Squad Leader 2018 - 2019 Drumline Section Leader 2019-2020 JAZZ BAND 2019-2020 Construction Class 2018- 2019 & 2019-2020 .
Favorite quote: It will happen if it's meant to be.
Favorite memory: Hawaii Trip with the Great Spartan Band in December 2019 and also performing at High School Madness with the CUHS Drumline an entire original cadence he composed.
Future plans: Either accepting an Internship Offered by A large local Construction Company or working with the students at a local schools Drumline. Prefers to do both if scheduling permits.
Parents' names: Cathie and Steve Escalante
