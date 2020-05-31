Escobedo, Andrea

School: Central Union High
Message to graduate: Keep doing what you’re doing I see a bright future ahead of you.
Extracurriculars: Swim team, president of pawsitivity club, linkcrew leader, avid member,art club.
Favorite quote: You’re stronger than you think.
Favorite memory: Andrea Escobedo was masters of ceremony in avid slip sync battle 2019-2020
Parents' names: Sergio Escobedo, Maria Valenzuela
