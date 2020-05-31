School: Central Unión High School
Message to graduate: My Neigh Neigh as the year came to an end everything changed as far as plans for you as a senior. You are a sweet and strong young lady. Even if things didn’t go as planned always remember life goes on and always make the best of the bad things sent your way. Always keep a smile on your face, because life is beautiful. I am so proud of you my beautiful Renee. I love you with all my heart ♥️ RENEE CLASS OF 2020 🎓🙏🏻😘
Extracurriculars: Trumpet player with The Great Spartan Band
Green Team
Favorite memory: Renee platys the trumpet 🎺 and as part of the Great Spartan Band she had the opportunity to go to Hawaii in 2019 and be part of the Pearl Harbor Memorial parade.
Parents' names: Jimmie and Cynthia Torres
