School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: Alexandra, mi amor desde que llegaste a este mundo has tenido que enfrentar una y otra batalla, pero siempre has salido victoriosa de cada una de ellas gracias a Dios. Tu entereza, tu honestidad, entrega y desempeño, han hecho de ti una hermosa mujer, que con su dedicación ha logrado ganarse el respeto y admiración de todos aquellos que tenemos la bendición de ser parte de tu vida. No me queda mas que agradecerle a Dios por haberme escogido como tu mamá y bendecirme con tu hermosa presencia en mi vida y el poder ser parte de tu formación y tus logros. Estoy sumamente orgullosa de ti y cada sacrificio que has hecho, cada prueba que la vida te ha puesto y has sabido enfrentar, han hecho de ti ese hermoso ser que ilumina la vida de quienes estamos a tu lado. Te amo mi flaquita hermosa nunca olvides que “Dios TE AMA” y tu familia también. Recuerda: “Es necesario que pases por diversas pruebas para ver la Gloria de Dios” (Hechos 14:22) Dios tiene planes hermosos contigo, tienes un futuro lleno de esperanza(Jeremías 29:11) ❤️🙏🏼👩🎓. Hija de la CHECHIS 😘 Alexandra Espinoza
Accomplishments: IVC Class of 2020 AS General Science and Nursing
Favorite quote: “For God so loved the world that gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him should not perished but have eternal life” ( John 3:16)
Favorite memory: College life
Future plans: Future RN
Parents' names: Cecilia Jiménez and Enrique Ferrer
