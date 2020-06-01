Espinoza, Austin

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Austin on your graduation. We are so proud of you and wish you all the best at New Mexico State. Love you, Mom, Nathan, Noah, & Elias
Accomplishments: Mulberry Community Club Scholarship BUHS Class of 1960 & Jane Ikenberry Scholarship
Extracurriculars: FFA 4 year member, chapter and section officer.
Future plans: Attend NMSU and become an FFA Advisor
Parents' names: Sandra Vasquez and Gilbert Espinoza
