Espinoza, Austin
Buy Now

School: Brawley Union High School

Message to graduate: Congratulations Austin on your graduation. We are so proud of you and wish you all the best at New Mexico State. Love you, Mom, Nathan, Noah, & Elias

Accomplishments: Mulberry Community Club Scholarship BUHS Class of 1960 & Jane Ikenberry Scholarship

Extracurriculars: FFA 4 year member, chapter and section officer.

Future plans: Attend NMSU and become an FFA Advisor

Parents' names: Sandra Vasquez and Gilbert Espinoza

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.