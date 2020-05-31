School: Calexico High School Bulldogs
Message to graduate: Es muy importante mi graduación por que es una manera de cerrar ciclos y de agradecer todo lo que ha hecho cada uno
Favorite memory: Cuando compartí este ultimo año con mis compañeros
Future plans: Mis planes son graduarme y estudiar mi carrera de enfermería y después de cumplir mis planes estudiar
Parents' names: Estefanía Arreola
