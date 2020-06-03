Fierro, Savannah

School: Heber School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of our princess Savannah for all that she has accomplished through out her time at Heber School. Savannah played sports during her time at Heber school, basketball, and softball. Savannah is a sweet and kind, with a heart made of 24k gold! We are so excited to see her in the next chapter of life and has fun in high school! We love you Savy, reach for the stars the sky is the limit! We love you, Mom, Dad, sisters, and brother!!
Extracurriculars: Savannah played Softball & Basketball.
Favorite quote: Bruh
Favorite memory: Playing softball with all her teammates
Future plans: Savannah plans to have good grades and graduate from high school.
Parents' names: Cynthia Meza and Danny Meza
