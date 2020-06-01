School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you Jasmine! May God bless you and guide you on your new journey! Love Mom, Dad and Jeff
Extracurriculars: Jasmine was part of FFA, Mock trial, and SAVAPA Theater president. Jasmine also did externships every summer at our county court house.
Future plans: Will be attending SDSU and would like to go to Law School and participate in the innocence project .
Parents' names: Jeff and Julie
