School: Southwest High School

Message to graduate: We are so proud of you Jasmine! May God bless you and guide you on your new journey! Love Mom, Dad and Jeff

Extracurriculars: Jasmine was part of FFA, Mock trial, and SAVAPA Theater president. Jasmine also did externships every summer at our county court house.

Future plans: Will be attending SDSU and would like to go to Law School and participate in the innocence project .

Parents' names: Jeff and Julie

