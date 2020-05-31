School: Imperial Valley College

Message to graduate: WE ARE VERY PROUD OF YOU, MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND GRANT YOU THE DESIRES OF YOUR HEART. LOVE MOM, DAD, BROTHERS AND SISTER

Accomplishments: Associates Degree

Favorite quote: She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25

Future plans: Attend San Diego State and continue with her small business KY Cakes

Parents' names: Jose and Zaira Frayre

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.