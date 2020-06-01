School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations on this new milestone! May God guide and bless you on this new journey. Never let anyone stop you, be who you are, and do what you love!
Accomplishments: California Seal of Biliteracy
Extracurriculars: Band, Orchestra, Guard
Favorite quote: Born this way!
Favorite memory: The Friday night lights
Future plans: Continue attending IVC to obtain her Correctional Officer Certificate to start working.
Parents' names: Angelica Almada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.