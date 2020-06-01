School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations on your graduation! Hard work always pays off. Do not let anyone discourage you or tells you that you can't. With God all things are possible. Mat. 19:26
Accomplishments: ICOE Recognition, Faculty Scholarship, Priority Registration Award I, GCU Select
Extracurriculars: Football Manager, Guard, Chess Club, Orchestra, Culinary Arts
Favorite quote: "One person can change the world" Rosa Parks.
Favorite memory: When Southwest won CIF in her sophomore year and she got to perform.
Future plans: Attend The Culinary Institute of America to obtain an AA in Baking and Pastry Arts as well as a BA in Hospitality Management.
Parents' names: Angelica Almada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.