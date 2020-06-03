Galvin, James

School: Calipatria High School
Message to graduate: CONGRATULATIONS! We love you and care for you. From Alexia and Tia Heidi and Nathalie
Accomplishments: He got honor roll
Extracurriculars: He did welding. He played football
Future plans: He will be attending Imperial Valley College
