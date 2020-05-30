Garcia, Andrea

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations!! La hiciste!!
Accomplishments: All-IVL Girls Soccer First Team 3.5GPA Clark Seybert Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Soccer Track Fifa Club Link Crew
Favorite quote: calmadoooo
Future plans: Attend IVC major in criminal justice
Parents' names: Victoria Rubio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.