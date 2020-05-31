Garcia, Andrew

School: Holtville High school
Message to graduate: Son , i would like to tell you that I am so proud of you, and that no matter what keep going and fulfill your dreams. I know is been hard this year but I know that you are very strong kid. Congratulations . Love Mom
Parents' names: Laura Villicana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.