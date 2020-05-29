School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congrats Geni on this huge accomplishment! Your family wishes you nothing but the best today & always! Good luck in med-school, I can’t wait to call you Dr. Garcia. We love you.
Favorite quote: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” —Aristotle
Future plans: Genesis will be attending Medical School.
Parents' names: Patricia and Fernando Garcia
