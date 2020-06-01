Garcia, Haylee Jade

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Haylee, your family is so very Proud of you! We are excited to see you excel at College life!
Accomplishments: Athletic Scholarship Brawley Gladiators Scholarship Frankie Chavez Memorial Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity Wrestling and Varsity Softball
Favorite quote: Dedication, Motivation, Desire, Heart!
Future plans: Attend Cal State University Dominguez Hills in Carson, CA.
Parents' names: Carlos & Bettina Garcia
