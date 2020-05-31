Garcia, Natalia

School: Barbara Worth Junior High
Message to graduate: We are very proud of you! Keep up the good work in high school and remember the sky is yours, follow your dreams and make them come true. Never forget can't is not a word 'cause yes, you can if you really want it... Lots of love, your mom & the whole family ❤
Accomplishments: Honor roll
Favorite quote: Period 🤣
Parents' names: Amanda Garcia and Richard Silva
