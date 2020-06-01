Garcia, Steven Andrew

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: We are very Proud if you. Continue doing great things. May you be successful in all you do, this is a new beginning for great things to come. We Love You...Mom, Dad, Greg & Amy.
Accomplishments: Academic Achievements, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, BUHS Band for 4 yrs
Extracurriculars: Music, play guitar for his own band, playing music for community events.
Favorite quote: “You Only Live Once”
Favorite memory: Band events, friends, teachers that were always there & all the high school fun times.
Future plans: Study at IVC for two yrs and transfer to University.
Parents' names: Andrew & Martha Garcia
