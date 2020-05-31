School: Calexico high school
Message to graduate: I’m feel happy for the graduation
Accomplishments: My accomplishments are doing many things in the life
Extracurriculars: My extracurriculars are doing exercise and my sport is volleybal.
Favorite quote: My favorite quote is the exercise.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when was child.
Future plans: My future plans are travel in all world have a good life and work.
Parents' names: Francisco Javier Garibay Norma Leticia Valenzuela
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.