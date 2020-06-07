School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Sorry that things ended this way. But never forget all the hard work you did, or the good and fun times you had in the 4 years at Southwest. None of this was for nothing. Thank you for working hard. You made this happen. We love you so much for all of us mom, dad, Gracie, Georgie, Stevie and Joseph.
Extracurriculars: AVID
Future plans: Going to CSUSM
Parents' names: Johanna Ybarra and Jorge Gerardo
