Granados, Richard

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations! You did it. We are so proud of you. Just follow your heart and your dreams. You can be whatever you want to be. We love you, Mom, Dad, and Alicia
Favorite quote: Got Rice? "That's the way she goes"
Favorite memory: Hanging out with my brothers at the beach house doing what we do.
Future plans: Go to IVC and get a business degree. Own my own shop.
Parents' names: Richard and Veronica Granados
