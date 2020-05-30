Griffith, (Linda) Danielle

School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: Danielle, I wish you strength, confidence and wisdom. I wish you adventure on your journey through life. And may you always stop and help someone along the way. Listen to your heart and take risks carefully. Remember how much you are loved by your family, your friends and me. (Grammy) P.S. Your Dad would be so proud of you!
Favorite quote: If you don't have time to do it right, when are you going to have time to do it over?
Favorite memory: It's been an honor and a privilege to watch you playing, learning, growing, maturing and becoming an awesome young woman.
Future plans: When we get back to living our lives after COVID-19, Danielle will be going off to UC San Marcos majoring in Psychology.
Parents' names: Linda Hadley, Dave Griffith and Grammy
