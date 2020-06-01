School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: I wish you luck on your journey to the future
Accomplishments: Perfect attendance
Extracurriculars: Video games
Favorite quote: “Stand up for what you believe in even if it means standing alone” —Anonymous
Favorite memory: Being with all my friends while on open campus
Future plans: Study 2 years at IVC and transfer to SDSU for another 2 years
Parents' names: Christina Angulo, Victor Grijalva
