School: Calexico High School

Message to graduate: I wish you luck on your journey to the future

Accomplishments: Perfect attendance

Extracurriculars: Video games

Favorite quote: “Stand up for what you believe in even if it means standing alone” —Anonymous

Favorite memory: Being with all my friends while on open campus

Future plans: Study 2 years at IVC and transfer to SDSU for another 2 years

Parents' names: Christina Angulo, Victor Grijalva

