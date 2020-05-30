Guerrero, Eduardo

School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations to your accomplishments! Blessings to your new stage in life. Keep doing your hard work.
Accomplishments: 2020 Academic Decathlon Regional Champions: Mathematics 2nd Place, Social Science 3rd, Economics 2nd 2019 Swimming CIF 2nd Round 2019 IVLs 1st Place 500 yard Freestyle 2018 SCBOA Festival: Superior (Orchestra) 2017 2nd Place MESA Regional Robotics Competition
Extracurriculars: Special Olympics Volunteer IVDA Year-Round Swim Orchestra (Violin) Academic Decathlon Latin Dance MESA
Favorite quote: I know who I am, I know what I believe, and that's all I need to know. —Will Smith
Favorite memory: Going to Mission Viejo with my friends in IVDA and Knotts Berry Farm.
Future plans: Pre-Engineering at IVC and then transferring to UCSD.
Parents' names: Leticia Garcia / E.E Guerrero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.