School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: I am very proud of the amazing young girl you have become. I will always be there for you every step of the way on your new chapter in life. I love you!
Accomplishments: Spelling bee 3rd place Captain for cheerleader Elementary Presidential award jr high school Honor Roll Navy Cadets leader Colorguard Captain SBAC excellence Most dedicated Award
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading Navy Cadets Color Guard
Favorite quote: "You showed me I have reasons I should love myself" " for ever bulletproof"
Favorite memory: Day she was born.
Future plans: Imperial Valley College them San Diego State
Parents' names: Martha De La Cueva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.