Gutierrez, Brandon

School: Imperial valley college
Message to graduate: Congratulations Brandon, I’m sure today will be the first of many proud, successful moments for you ,I just know life has even more wonderful things in store for you, we are so proud of you, continue to make us proud, Good luck in your future, god bless you, love dad,mom,sister de and brother!
Accomplishments: Associates in political science
Favorite quote: “Trump baby”
Favorite memory: As little boy he would like to dress up as a soldier and will carry a USA flag around the house, he would also like to listen to AC/DC and act like a rockstar.
Future plans: Attend to San Marcos University
Parents' names: Silvia and Francisco Gutierrez
