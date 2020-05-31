Gutierrez Zarazua, Yahaira

School: Holtville High School
Message to graduate: Yaya congratulations! I’m so proud of you. Always know that you count on me for everything. Love you to the moon and back!
Future plans: Attending IVC for 4 semesters then transferring, to become a teacher 🍎📚
Parents' names: Marissa Gutierrez and +Ismael Gutierrez stepfather Cesar Castillo
