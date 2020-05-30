Hauck, Shane

School: Frank Wright Middle School
Message to graduate: You’re done with elementary and moving on to high school! May the next 4 years be filled with awesome memories!! Your family & friends are so proud of you - Congratulations!!
Accomplishments: Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Baseball, Football, FWMS Band Drum Line, & Boy Scouts
Parents' names: Forest and Stacy Hauck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.