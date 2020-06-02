Hernandez, Aislinn

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Monkey
Extracurriculars: I was in wrestling, swim, rodeo club and band
Favorite quote: My favorite quote is "Ohana means family and family means no one gets left behind or forgotten"
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when I took first place at CIF and Masters. Also the many memories I made with friends.
Future plans: I plan to stay and attend IVC then transfer to a university.
Parents' names: Amber Wolthausen and Alex Hernandez
