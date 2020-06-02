Hernandez, Aislinn
Buy Now

School: Brawley Union High School

Message to graduate: Congratulations Monkey

Extracurriculars: I was in wrestling, swim, rodeo club and band

Favorite quote: My favorite quote is "Ohana means family and family means no one gets left behind or forgotten"

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when I took first place at CIF and Masters. Also the many memories I made with friends.

Future plans: I plan to stay and attend IVC then transfer to a university.

Parents' names: Amber Wolthausen and Alex Hernandez

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.