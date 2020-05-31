Hernandez, Alexia

School: Calipatria High School
Message to graduate: CONGRATULATIONS to Alexia! We Love you we are so proud of you.
Accomplishments: She received honor roll for the Class of 2020
Extracurriculars: She played softball. She did AFF. She helped out the Calipatria football team.
Future plans: She will be attending Imperial Valley College
Parents' names: Brenda Sanchez
