Hernandez, Alexia

School: Calipatria High School

Message to graduate: CONGRATULATIONS to Alexia! We Love you we are so proud of you.

Accomplishments: She received honor roll for the Class of 2020

Extracurriculars: She played softball. She did AFF. She helped out the Calipatria football team.

Future plans: She will be attending Imperial Valley College

Parents' names: Brenda Sanchez

