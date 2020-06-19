School: Calexico high school
Message to graduate: Keep being the person you are. Continue accomplishing your goals and keep making us proud. We love you and can’t wait to see what’s next.
Accomplishments: Senior Vice President, ASB, Cum Laude, Biliteracy, Softball, 1 out of 10 seniors chosen for Bulldog Leadership award And received the Arlette Zazueta scholarship.
Extracurriculars: played varsity softball, was in the band and played the alto and tenor saxophone, was in ASB and became one the ones in charge of the school’s pep rallies, was in CSF, Our Lady of Guadalupe Chosen Youth Group, HERMANITAS (group for young latinas planning to go to college), was junior and senior winter homecoming princess, and most importantly the senior class Vice President!
Favorite quote: “I trust that everything happens for a reason, even when we’re not wise enough to see it.” ― Oprah Winfrey
Favorite memory: favorite memory of High School was during my senior softball season. It was the last away game and we went to Wings and things like usual. That day we had each van United with one another and had all the girls together dancing, screaming, and playing around. It felt good to have all the girls together and feel that team chemistry.
Future plans: I plan to study Political Science and get my PhD so I can be able to teach in a University.
Parents' names: Martha and Ramiro Ramirez
