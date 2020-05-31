Hernandez Franco, Vanessa

School: calexico high school
Message to graduate: muchas felicidadez vane un logout mas de muchos mas . este es el comienso varios logros estoi mui orgullosa de la mujer que te estas convirtiendo noble amorosa inteligente y responsable se te quiere mucho you did it class of 2020
Accomplishments: high school diploma
Future plans: imperial valley college
Parents' names: karla rmamos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.