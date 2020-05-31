Hernandez Franco, Vanessa
School: calexico high school

Message to graduate: muchas felicidadez vane un logout mas de muchos mas . este es el comienso varios logros estoi mui orgullosa de la mujer que te estas convirtiendo noble amorosa inteligente y responsable se te quiere mucho you did it class of 2020

Accomplishments: high school diploma

Future plans: imperial valley college

Parents' names: karla rmamos

