Hernandez, Johnathan Jamil

School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations on your big achievement. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments. You fought through the hard times and you didn’t give up. There’s is a big future waiting for you, never let the past define you, always look ahead. Never stop believing in yourself, you can do and become anything you want, always have faith within yourself. I know you will accomplish great things. Be the change you want to see in the world. I love you so much❤️
Accomplishments: 2020 Southwest Graduate
Future plans: Auto Technician
Parents' names: Maria Hernandez and Jorge Luis Hernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.