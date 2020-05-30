Hernandez, Valeria

School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations on graduating! We are so proud of you and all your accomplishments! You are out to do amazing things in the world and we can’t wait to see them happen! Love you!
Extracurriculars: Mariachi President, Class of 2020 Secretary, Associated Student Body, Circle of Friends.
Favorite quote: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better, it’s not”
Favorite memory: Going on late night trips to rally’s with best friends after school events!
Future plans: Attend IVC for two years, then transfer to a University majoring in Criminal Justice.
Parents' names: Ramon Hernandez and Blanca Montoya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.