School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you Anika-Renee! We love you!
Accomplishments: California Mid Winter Fair Reserve Champion Hampshire California Mid Winter-Fair Heritage Foundation Scholarship California Women for Agriculture Scholarship
Extracurriculars: California Mid Winter Fair Junior Fair Board Calexico FFA President CHOSEN Youth Group
Favorite quote: “Make it happen”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory/memories from high school were definitely joining FFA and Junior Fair Board and getting to spend the 10 days of the fair with my best friends, showing livestock, and winning ribbons.
Future plans: After High School Anika-Renee plans to study Animal Science to become a Livestock Veterinarian, and come back to serve the Imperial County as the local veterinarian and support all the youth exhibitors in the Valley .
Parents' names: Melissa & Luis Garcia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.