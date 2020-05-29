School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulation Daughter in your Graduation. All your hard work and dedication has finally paid off. We wish you a successful future and we are extremely proud of you. Love you Dad, Mom & JJ
Accomplishments: - Honor Roll - Student of the Month - Spartan Achiever
Extracurriculars: - Tall Flag Captain, 2 years in a row - Law Academy Sergeant - Played Basketball for 3 years - Basketball Manager -
Favorite quote: “No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile”
Favorite memory: Going to Hawaii to perform with the Great Spartan Band
Future plans: Attend IVC, then transfer to University of California Riverside (UCR)
Parents' names: Juan Huertero and Evangelina Huertero-Galvan
