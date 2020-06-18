School: Central Unión High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you Emely we wish you the best in the future, may God continue to guide and Bless you always. Love Dad, Mom and JJ. 🎓🎓🎓👏👏👏
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Student of the month and Spartan Achiever.
Extracurriculars: * Emely was part of the Great Spartan Band Tall Flags for 3 years and was Captain 2 years in a row during her Junior and Senior year. 🎌 * Emely was in Law Academy for 3 years and served as a Sergeant.👮🏻 * Emely played Basketball for 3 years and was Basketball Manager too.🏀
Favorite memory: Trip to Hawaii with The Great Spartan Band.
Future plans: Emely plans to pursue a teaching career, she will attend Imperial Valley College 2 years for general classes then transfer to an University to complete her Bachellor Degree.
Parents' names: Juan Huertero & Evangelina Galvan-Huertero
