School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you and we love you so very much. We look forward to watching you move into this new phase of your life.
Accomplishments: She has made the honor roll every single semester and during her Sophomore Year, she received the “Most Improved Sophomore” award in Marching Band by her band director, Mr. Navarrete.
Extracurriculars: She was a part of the ASB Leadership class for 3 years and was elected ASB Treasurer during her Senior Year. She was also a member of the CHS Mighty Bulldog Marching Band for all 4 years of her high school career.
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory was going to all of the band competitions with her friends and competing against different matching bands from different places.
Future plans: After high school, she will be attending the Imperial Valley College for two years and then transfer to Cal State San Marcos majoring in Child and Adolescent Development.
Parents' names: Vanessa Halcon-Jaime and Stephen Jaime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.