Kaiser, Ketziah Airam

School: Southwest Union High School
Message to graduate: It seems like it was just yesterday when I held you in my arms and look at you know...You have become a beautiful young lady graduating high school! I am extremely proud of you and your accomplishments. You have overcome many obstacles along your young path but they have only made you a stronger being!! I pray that whatever career path you chose it becomes one that brings great pride, fulfillment, and happiness to your life! The journey has just begun, make it count Princess!! We love you!
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, and Track/Field
Favorite quote: “She believed she could, so she did!”
Future plans: Ketziah will be attending Imperial Valley College and work to fulfill her general Ed curriculum in order to transfer to San Diego State University in the near future!
Parents' names: Berenice F. Valle & Sergio Kaiser
