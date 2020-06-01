School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: I want everyone to have a great year and make sure to smile at all times
Accomplishments: Finishing high school is my greatest accomplishment.
Extracurriculars: None, waste of time!!!
Favorite quote: Keep on smile no matter what, don't let others see your hardships and depression.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory of mine is when the school had to close down early because of a school shooting message.
Future plans: Go to college and start doing business as a career of mine.
Parents' names: Judith
