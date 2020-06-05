Loo, Norma Alejandra

School: San Diego State University
Message to graduate: Congratulations mi Niña!! We believe there is no greater satisfaction and pride that a parent can have when seeing their daughter fulfill one of her goals and dreams, and made it come true based on much effort, sacrifice, and dedication. We are very proud of you! Congratulations Class of 2020!
Accomplishments: - Degree received: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Personality & Social Psychology
Extracurriculars: - Communications Committee Chair for the SDSU Criminal Justice Student Association - Interned at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility
Future plans: - Further education by pursuing a Master's Degree in Criminology or Counseling - Become a Juvenile Correctional Officer/ or Counselor
Parents' names: Alex Loo Jr. & Norma Loo
