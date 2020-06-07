School: Imperial High School
Message to graduate: No wind, No COVID-19 would stop us from seeing class of 2020 cross that stage. Way go to go Justin, so proud of you.
Extracurriculars: Class of 2020 treasurer, HOSA, football, swim, soccer, & FFA.
Favorite quote: Wasn’t me.
Favorite memory: Every moment of every day.
Future plans: Going to Army
Parents' names: Mary Cavazos
(0) comments
