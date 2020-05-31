Lopez, Luis

School: Imperial High School
Message to graduate: You did great! We are so very proud of the man you are becoming!!
Accomplishments: Being cute
Extracurriculars: Varsity soccer all 4 years
Favorite quote: Money rules everything around me
Favorite memory: Senior prom...
Future plans: Harvard
Parents' names: Priscilla Valdez and Luis Lopez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.