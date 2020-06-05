School: Brawley union high school

Message to graduate: I love you, and this is not the end keep going baby girl.

Accomplishments: Above a 3.0 GPA

Extracurriculars: Drama

Favorite quote: I can’t do it!

Favorite memory: Halloween hunted house hosted by drama club

Future plans: Join IVC and become a correctional officer

Parents' names: Marisela Robles

