School: Brawley union high school
Message to graduate: I love you, and this is not the end keep going baby girl.
Accomplishments: Above a 3.0 GPA
Extracurriculars: Drama
Favorite quote: I can’t do it!
Favorite memory: Halloween hunted house hosted by drama club
Future plans: Join IVC and become a correctional officer
Parents' names: Marisela Robles
(0) comments
