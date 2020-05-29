School: Imperial High School

Accomplishments: 7 yr 4H Member/Officer 2 Yr. Chambers 1 yr Honor Choir 2 Yr Link Crew Leader 2 yr IVDZ Member 4 Yr Alto Band Member

Extracurriculars: Dogwood 4 H member /office for 7 years

Favorite quote: “Never settle for less” By Mr. Kofford

Favorite memory: Winning the HS Talent Show 3 years in a row!!! The gym was roaring when she won!

Future plans: Attend IVC and Major in Music and Theater Arts in Vocal Performance

Parents' names: Dulce and Hury Luna

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.