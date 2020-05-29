School: Imperial High School
Accomplishments: 7 yr 4H Member/Officer 2 Yr. Chambers 1 yr Honor Choir 2 Yr Link Crew Leader 2 yr IVDZ Member 4 Yr Alto Band Member
Extracurriculars: Dogwood 4 H member /office for 7 years
Favorite quote: “Never settle for less” By Mr. Kofford
Favorite memory: Winning the HS Talent Show 3 years in a row!!! The gym was roaring when she won!
Future plans: Attend IVC and Major in Music and Theater Arts in Vocal Performance
Parents' names: Dulce and Hury Luna
