School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations! You did it!
Accomplishments: Graduated with honors!
Extracurriculars: Giselle was part of ASB, the Law Academy, link crew, the community service club, and the ECPD explorer program.
Favorite quote: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” -Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite memory: My favorite memories will be planning assemblies and football games.
Future plans: I plan to attend IVC and major in administration of justice to later become a probation officer.
Parents' names: Celene Bravo, Ismael Machuca
