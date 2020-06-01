Martinez, Estevan Silva

School: Holtville High School
Message to graduate: Estevan, Your father and I are so very proud of you! You accomplished so much during your senior year and can't wait to see what the world has planned for you. Your siblings Johnny (Jasmine), Jonathan (Carleigh) and Lizzie, plus all your nieces and nephews, are so very proud of their little brother/uncle. On behalf of your Silva family, from your uncles, aunts and cousins, they are all proud of you! We love you and good luck in your future! You will always have the support from your family. We know you will do amazing things in your life with the goals you have set for your future.
Accomplishments: Estevan won a photo contest for best photo for the Holtville Firefighter's Association in 2018 and he also won best photo for the Holtville High School Drumline in 2018 for the High School Madness.
Favorite memory: Estevan's favorite memory is his High School years. He enjoyed every single year. He especially remembers his kindergarten year with his teacher Ms. Holdrige. She was an amazing teacher to Estevan and learned so much in life.
Future plans: Estevan plans on attending a trade school for Digital Arts.
Parents' names: Claudia S. and Enrique Martinez
