School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Gracias a Dios, un capítulo termina. Pero la historia continúa. Sigue adelante que todo puedes con la ayuda y la bendición de Dios.
Accomplishments: Placed 2nd at Wrestling CIF, Awarded the Brawley Football PIT Award and was Offensive linemen First team all league
Extracurriculars: Wrestling and Football
Favorite quote: “Pain is temporary, victory is forever”
Future plans: Become a radiation technician, and as a second major become a teacher
Parents' names: Maria Martinez and Sergio Martinez
